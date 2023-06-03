Siaya County Government pledges support to Nyamira girls ahead of East Africa school games

The county government of Siaya will kit Nyamira girls’ high school during the forthcoming East Africa secondary school games slated for Rwanda, governor James Orengo has said.

Orengo said that on top of providing the girls with uniforms, his office was also exploring the possibility of providing the team with new hockey sticks and other kits so that they could give their best during the games.

He was speaking in his office when the school’s Hockey Team, led by school principal; Jessica Ambasa paid a courtesy call on him to present him with the trophy it won during the national championships in Nakuru, hence earning a ticket to the regional games.

The governor said that he will send a team of sports officials to improve the school’s hockey pitch to the required standards.

He urged the girls to give their best and take sports seriously, adding that sports had become one of the best sources of wealth globally.

“Sports is an industry and can create wealth. In the developed countries, some of the richest people are sportsmen and women” said the governor adding that it takes practice, commitment and passion for one to excel.

Orengo also challenged the girls to also give their best in academics, adding that the country equally needs skilled and educated workforce to develop.

On the request for support to have the school’s hockey coaches facilitated to travel to Rwanda. The governor said he will mobilize well-wishers to team up with his government to have the trainers accompany the team.

“A team without caches is not a team” he said and promised to join the girls in Rwanda should they sail to the finals.

Nyamira girls’ high school hockey team captain, Vivian Akinyi promised the governor and the country that they will bring home the trophy.Nyamira Girls from Bondo won the national title for the first time in 30 years.