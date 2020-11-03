Siaya County launches new 200-bed isolation facility

Siaya County Government has launched a new 200 bed Covid-19 isolation facility as it seeks to enhance its capacity to contain the virus in the region.

Speaking during the official opening of the facility at the County Referral Hospital, Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga announced the immediate suspension of funeral night vigils and feasting in funerals to avoid crowding.

Rasanga said the county emergency response committee that he co-chairs together with Siaya County Commissioner Michael ole Tialal had observed that strict enforcement of the order will see the number of infections come down.

“We risk recording increased infections from the way we conduct our funerals and the committee has collectively agreed that we must do away with some practices,” Rasanga said.

The governor further said that all bodies will have to be buried within 24 hours of removal from mortuaries. He said the county had reported double digits of infections daily over the last three weeks, unlike in the past when the county would report very few cases within long intervals.

“The last three weeks have seen Covid-19 cases shoot to 194 in Siaya, up from a total of 97 that had been recorded since the outbreak of the disease,” he said.

Rasanga further cautioned the transport industry and boda boda’s operators against flagrant disregard of existing rules, saying that any matatu or motorcycle found carrying passengers in disregard of the established rules will be impounded and its Sacco licence withdrawn.

Ole Tialal hailed the National Government for supporting the construction of the three isolation centres at the Siaya Country Referral Hospital, Bondo and Ambira Sub-County hospitals to the tune of over Ksh 90 million.

Tialal called on Siaya residents to observe laid down Covid-19 protocols and warned that those found flouting the rules will be rounded up and prosecuted.