Siaya County to construct a modern theatre

Orengo, who made an impromptu visit to the hospital said the ground breaking ceremony for the facility will be held within the next few weeks.

The Governor at the same time assured Siaya residents that the perennial drug shortage in public hospitals in the county will soon be a thing of the past as his government had made arrangements for supplies of essential requirements.

“Within a week or two, Siaya people will see a difference in all our health facilities in the supply of drugs and other supplies required in our facilities” said Orengo who was flanked by his deputy, William Oduol and the county executive committee member for health and sanitation, Dismas Wakla.

Orengo said that his administration has identified bureaucracy between the county government and the Kenya medical Supplies Authority and the budget cycle as the major hindrance to the smooth supply of drugs to the public hospitals, saying that they will work to rectify the challenges.

On the shortage of specialists, the governor said his government will address the issue so that the locals could access quality health care.

He, however, hailed the local medics for their using the little resources to serve the public.

“The health staff is doing a good job and where they are not, it is because of the deficits in supply of commodities” said Governor Orengo adding “the hospital is old but the little money coming in, they have been able to make some improvements”.