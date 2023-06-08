Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol impeached by MCAs

Siaya County Assembly has impeached Deputy Governor William Oduol.

All 42 MCAs voted to send Oduol home on recommendations of a 14 member ad-hoc committee formed to probe the matter.

The Ward representatives accuse Oduol of among others gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office, gross misconduct, and misleading the public by giving false information.

Oduol’s fate now lies in the hands of the Senate.

Siaya County Assembly Speaker George Okode is expected to communicate the resolution to the Speaker of the Senate Amason Kingi within two days.

If his impeachment is upheld he will be the first Deputy Governor to be removed from office, since the inception of devolution.