Siaya Governor institutes committee to probe burial of Covid-19 victim

Siaya Governor, Cornel Rasanga, has apologized over the callous manner in which a Covid-19 victim was buried in Ugenya and at the same time instituted a committee to probe the incident.

Addressing the press at his Segere village home in Siaya, Rasanga said the committee that will probe the manner of “inhuman” burial of the late James Onyango, will be chaired by the County’s Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Governance, Dismas Wakla.

He said that the team that will comprise of the County Police Commander, Francis Kooli, an Anglican Priest and a member from the family of the deceased, will be expected to give its report within seven days.

In his apology, Rasanga regretted the incident, saying that it was barbaric and not within the protocol established to handle the disposal of victims of Coronavirus.

“The protocol does not even call for the burial of a victim of Covid-19 without a coffin as was the case of Onyango,” he said.

“I want to apologize to the family and all Kenyans. The incident was not intentional,” he said, adding that the report by the special committee will be availed to the public.

Meanwhile, the Governor said that 45 people believed to have had close contact with the deceased, 59-year-old employee of Kenya Ports Authority in Mombasa, have been placed under quarantine at the Siaya Kenya Medical Training College.

Rasanga said that 72 others are still being traced and called on them to come forward for tests.

He urged Siaya residents to adhere to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

In addition, Siaya Senator James Orengo has instructed Nelson Havi and Company Advocates to take up “for necessary legal action” the matter of the “undignified” burial of former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) employee James Oyugi Onyango.

Also Read Kenya, African envoys complain to China over racial attacks At the same time, Orengo, who is also the Senate minority leader, Monday said that he will on Tuesday seek a statement from Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on the matter.

Orengo wants CS Kagwe to explain the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the burial. He will also seek an explanation on the role of both the national and county governments in the “awful, gruesome and despicable burial in the dead of the night”.