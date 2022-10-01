Siaya, Isiolo Counties on the spot over misuse of funds

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commision (EACC) has launched investigations into alleged theft of Ksh 400 million through illegal withdrawals by Senior Officials of the Siaya County Government.

According to EACC, the illegal transfer of public funds happened during the transition period following the August 2022 General Election.

“It is alleged that despite a moratorium stopping procurements, payment of allowances and pending bills by the new Siaya Governor, the officials went ahead and fraudulently paid themselves hundreds of Millions of public funds,”said EACC boss Twalib Mbarak.

Similarly, in Isiolo County Government, the anti-corrupion commission is also investigating alleged loss of public funds amounting to Ksh 196 Million through fraudulent payments into the personal bank accounts of five county officials.

In Siaya, Governor James Orengo has suspended all procurement and payment of pending bills and allowances until an ongoing audit is completed.

Orengo said the County Government was a cesspool of corruption. He said emergency spending must get his approval.