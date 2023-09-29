Siaya to promote homestay tourism concept

Siaya County government plans to adopt and promote the homestay concept in a bid to promote domestic tourism, the county executive committee member (CECM) for tourism, Angeline Oduor has said.

Oduor said that the concept allows visitors to visit and stay in local homesteads and in the process, learn and appreciate local culture.

Addressing this year’s world tourism day celebrations at Kamzungu village in Bondo sub county, Oduor said that already, the county cabinet has approved the concept paper on the same.

The CECM said that 22 homesteads have already been identified and given a go ahead to venture into the homestay concept.

She called on the locals to embrace the concept, adding that this will help promote Luo culture.

The occasion was also addressed by county executive committee members, Sylvestre K’okoth (agriculture), Edgar Otumba (Education) and Grace Agola (Trade) among others.

Report by Phillip Onyango