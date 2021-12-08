Siaya tragedy: Three more miners rescued alive Wednesday

Three more miners have been rescued alive from Abimbo goldmines in Siaya County that collapsed Thursday last week trapping eight miners.

The three who were rescued at 2 am Wednesday morning brings the total number of those rescued from the 500ft deep mines to 6.

One miner died during the incident and body removed to Bondo hospital morgue.

Confirming the successful rescue of the three, Bondo DCC Richard Karani said rescue mission will still go on to remove the remaining miner who is still trapped in the deep shaft.

Karani said those rescued today are in stable condition and have been taken to Bondo hospital for treatment.

The rescue mission undertaken by local miners, Red Cross and both national and county government teams has been ongoing since the mines collapsed on Thursday afternoon.

Siaya County commissioner Mohamed Bare who visited the accident scene last evening asked owners of mine site to prioritize safety over wealth.

Bare said that the government will change how artisanal mining is done in the region to avert perenial accidents that has led to lose of lives over the years.