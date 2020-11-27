Siaya unveils new Ksh 75M County headquarters in Alego Usonga

Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa has commissioned the Ksh 75M new Siaya County headquarters at Alego Usonga saying it will enhance service delivery.

Wamalwa also commissioned the Governors Park as well as the Ahindi Gardens in Siaya saying, “Integrated urban planning, improvement of urban infrastructure, drainage system, storm water management, security lights, walk ways, solid waste management & urban greening will make our towns attractive to investors and create jobs.”

He said it is important for our cities and towns to be aesthetically pleasing saying it impacts our health in many ways.

The CS also commissioned the Ambira sub county hospital 50 bed COVID-19 isolation & treatment unit in Ugunja as well as the new Ambira maternity wing which he said will ensure ease of access to affordable maternal health services, safe childbirth critical for accelerated progress on maternal and newborns to thousands of residents in the County.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Earlier together he joined a section of leaders from Nyanza at Rawalo nature conservancy where he launched a 5,000 tree planting exercise aimed at expanding and improving forest cover in Gem Sub County.

Tell Us What You Think