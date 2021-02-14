Sicily inspects water projects, warns contractors against delays

The National Government is embarking on training farmers from Nyandarua County on proper utilization of dams and water pans for irrigation in an effort to address food insecurity.

Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has said the government was targeting common interest groups especially in areas the government is carrying out sinking and desilting such dams.

She noted that every water project the government was undertaking has a component of the capacity building meant to empower farmers to embark on agri-business.

The CS observed that this will benefit the farmers as economic empowerment.

“So far, we have invested more than Kshs 2 billion for water projects in Nyandarua. This includes the irrigation projects as well as the development of sewage infrastructure in Ol Kalau town.” She said

She spoke while on a tour of Ol-Kaou and Milangine Sub Counties in Nyandarua County where she inspected several water projects that the government was undertaking.

They include the Mumbi dam in Ol Kalou which is set to cost Kshs. 34m and is set to be completed by June this year.

“We are here to inspect government projects and ensure they are completed in time. We will be forced to discontinue those who contractors who will delay projects because citizens must benefit from them as soon as possible.” She warned

Also Gwa Kiongo and Rutara dams in Mirangine among several others across the county that are being implemented by the National Irrigation Board.

The CS urged local residents to embrace new farming technologies to address food shortages especially in areas that normally experience prolonged dry weather spells.

She said farmers especially in the driest parts of the county should also look into better ways of harvesting rainwater and for use in irrigating their crops as a measure to deal with the challenges they face.

The projects are aimed at putting over 1,000 acres of land under irrigation within the county and this was furtherance to the national government’s Big-4 Agenda and also ensure farmers embrace high-value crops and be economically empowered.

The CS challenged young people, women, and people with disabilities to take up the challenge and engage in irrigation farming that would fetch more income.

In the implementation of the projects, farmers will be educated and guided on how to grow various crops including vegetables and fruits.

Fish will also be introduced in the dams not populated with fish so far to improve diet and income. There will also be enough and clean water for both domestic and livestock use during drought.

Residents have hailed the projects which they said will come in handy in not only creating job opportunities and new farming methods but also held address challenges of access to clean water for both domestic and livestock consumption.