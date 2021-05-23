Sicily: Strengthen counseling to end teenage pregnancies

The is a need to invest in systems of counseling among the teenage girls in school to help eliminate cases of Early pregnancies, Water, Irrigation and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has said.

While calling on education stakeholders to take charge and ensure that sexual and life skills education is enhanced and diversified, Kariuki said that lack of consistent talks to the girls was a major contributor to the high numbers.

She called on parents and guardians to take charge of their children noting that they are the natural counselors to the children as they grow.

Kariuki noted it was important for girls to separate themselves from what was happening outside there and focus on education.

The CS who was speaking at Shamata girls during a tree planting exercise called on security agencies to always apprehend perpetrators of incest and defilement among the girls.

On tree planting, Kariuki called on the girls to be good ambassadors of the environment by planting trees.

She regretted that the climatic conditions had completely changed following environmental degradation.

On his part, National Deputy Chief Conservator Patrick Kariuki noted that the country was still at 7.2 forest cover.

He called for a concerted effort between government agencies, private sectors and local communities toward tree planting to help attain the intended 10 percent forest cover by 2022.

His sentiments were echoed by the Dedan Kimathi Foundation CEO Evelyne Kimathi noted that they were going around the country planting trees till they reach the intended 30 million tree seedlings in two years.

The foundation distributed 1000 tree seedlings to farmers around Shamata.