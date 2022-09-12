“Sidney” documentary set for September premiere

Sidney Poitier died in January 2022.

A documentary about the legendary, global Hollywood icon called Sidney, after the man himself, is scheduled to premiere on September 23rd, worldwide.

The Apple TV+ documentary, produced by powerhouse Oprah Winfrey and narrated by the late Sidney Poitier, will celebrate Poitier for opening doors for the next generation of black actors in Hollywood and “redefined what people thought a black person could be and who black people were in the world.”

Speaking of Sidney’s impact during the Toronto International Film Festival Winfrey said, “For many people that was their first relationship with a Black person. White people did not know Black people other than as maids or servants.”

Sidney was the first black man to win an Oscar for best actor in 1964 for Lilies of the Field.

The documentary will include interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and Harry Belafonte, all of whom share stories of how Poitier raised the standards of the film industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...