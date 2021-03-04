Sifuna calls for the arrest of Echesa for assaulting IEBC official

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has called for the immediate arrest of Former CS Rashid Echesa for assaulting an official of the IEBC.

Echesa is seen in a video circulating on social media slapping an IEBC official in Matungu constituency after a heated discussion between the two at Bulonga polling station.

Sifuna says security officers must do their work without favour saying it’s very disrespectful to assault IEBC officials while they are doing their work.

He said the people of Matungu must be allowed to exercise their democratic right peacefully and urged contesting camps to desist from actions that may trigger violence.

The SG further urged the IEBC to replace kits that have malfunctioned saying they have affected the voting exercise in some polling stations.

Sifuna spoke at Lubanga polling station where he accompanied ODM candidate David Were to cast his vote.

Were said he is so far satisfied with the exercise progress even as he decried the low voter turn-out.

He said some women have been unable to vote after the identifying kit failed to recognise their finger prints and urged IEBC to replace them or provide alternative solutions.

Were also urged the security agents to enhance security for IEBC employees as well as the residents condemning the various incidents of hooliganism that have been reported during the by-election.

He said his opponents must also be investigated for voter bribery urging IEBC to remain vigilant on the same.

The by-election has attracted 15 candidates but is dubbed as a political contest between ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga and ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi.