Sifuna criticizes Museveni for public attack on Babu Owino

ODM Party Secretary-General and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has come to the defence of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni publicly criticized him for allegedly supporting anti-NRM movements.

Museveni made the accusations while attending the launch event of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission chairperson seat.

Sifuna, expressing his disapproval on X (formerly Twitter), strongly condemned Museveni’s remarks, saying it was inappropriate for the Ugandan leader to publicly attack a young Kenyan leader on Kenyan soil.

He emphasized that Kenya is a country governed by law and that any grievances against Babu Owino should be addressed through diplomatic channels, not through public accusations.

“Whatever beef Museveni has with Babu Owino, I strongly object to the manner of his attack on a young Kenyan leader on our own soil. Kenya is a country ruled by law, and if there is any objectionable conduct on the part of Babu, there are diplomatic channels to convey that to Kenyan authorities and let the law take its course. But to use a presidential podium to make such grave accusations against a Kenyan is a NO!” Sifuna stated on X.

Museveni, during his speech, claimed that his intelligence reports often featured Babu Owino’s involvement with anti-NRM groups in Uganda.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) is Uganda’s ruling party, led by Museveni himself.

“There are some individuals in Raila’s group who think I don’t know what they are doing. I am a consumer of intelligence services. I always see intelligence service reports. There’s a character called Babu. I always see Babu dealing with anti-NRM groups in Uganda,” Museveni remarked.

He further added that despite being aware of Babu’s alleged activities for some time, this was the first time he was publicly accusing him of such conduct.

“I have never accused him, but now I am accusing him,” Museveni said.

The remarks, which were met with some silence before Museveni elaborated, have sparked a heated exchange, with Sifuna calling on the Ugandan president to refrain from making such statements without following proper diplomatic protocols.