Sifuna: Goons who attacked journalists at Chungwa House will face the law

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has undertaken to do everything in its power to unearth and punish goons who attacked journalists at the outfit’s headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday.

Party Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna disclosed Friday that the orange party has commissioned a probe into the incident that saw The Star newspaper Journalist Luke Awich and his counterpart from The Standard Moses Nyamori assaulted after a party event that had been graced by its leader Raila Odinga.

“I have opened an investigation to ensure those responsible are dealt with and prevent a recurrence.” Sifuna disclosed a day after the attack

The party spokesperson further indicated that he had personally conveyed regret to Awich and Nyamori over the ugly incident.

“I have reached out to unreservedly apologize to my friends Luke Awich and Moses Nyamori, journalists from the Star and the standard for the harassment at Chungwa house.” He said

The media fraternity, led by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), has condemned the attack calling on the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to arrest suspects behind the attack.

The two journalists, are said to be have been singled out after stories they published on the 17th of March 2022 attracted verbal attacks and threats from specific party officials who had been quoted in the story.