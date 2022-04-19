Sifuna: Pressure on Raila to pick certain individuals as running mate unnecessary

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is opposed to the unending calls for party leader Raila Odinga to immediately name particular political figures as his running mate in the August 2022 elections.

Party Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna says the push and pulls over who is the right candidate to pair him is unhealthy and uncalled for at this point in time and that the Azimio la Umoja presidential flag bearer should be accorded time and space to make the decision.

“Let’s not put unnecessary pressure on Hon Raila Odinga on the issue of choosing a running mate. I believe he will make the right choice.” He said during a live twin interview on KBC Channel 1 and Radio Taifa Tuesday morning.

Amid growing demands from certain affiliate parties, the ODM spokesperson, who is also gunning for the Nairobi Senatorial seat, called on member outfits of the Azimio to stop issuing ultimatums to the coalition leadership. He insists that every party joined the coalition voluntarily and as such none of them should feel ‘more important than the other.’

He, however, noted that it was comprehensible and expected that parties within the coalition, bringing together over 20 political outfits, would bargain hard for their interests within the alliance.

The interests notwithstanding, the ODM SG holds the view that this should not cloud the mission to have Raila succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“It is normal to have issues in a coalition but we have ways of solving any wrangles. Our goal is to deliver victory for Raila Odinga in August 2022,” he said

He called on Kenyans to rally behind the former Prime Minister noting that Raila has the interests of the country at heart. According to Sifuna, the Orange party boss is particularly determined to turn around the country’s economic fortunes.

Sifuna also hit back at members of Kenya Kwanza over what he termed as disrespect to the Head of State. He accused some of them of resorting to hurling insults at President Kenyatta ever since he declined to endorse their bid to lead the country.