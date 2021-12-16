Sifuna to recontest Nairobi Senate seat in 2022 polls

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna will once again seek to be the Senator of Nairobi County.

The ODM spokesperson announced on Thursday that he will go for the seat he lost to current Senator Johnson Sakaja in the 2017 general elections. Just like four years ago, Sifuna is hopeful he will earn the right to fly his party’s flag after primaries.

“I will henceforth vote at Loresho Primary School in Westlands Constituency. I will be vying for the Nairobi County Senatorial seat in 2022 on the ODM party ticket. #Inawezekana,” He proclaimed via his Twitter handle.

In 2017, Sifuna garnered 662,267 Votes while his biggest rival, Sakaja, got 796,100 votes.

Sakaja has since announced that he will not be defending the Senatorial position but instead seek to be Nairobi’s next governor.

Sifuna, a lawyer by profession, stands amongst the most vocal supporters of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who will also be seeking to be the country’s President in next year’s elections.