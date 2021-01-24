Silale MCA records statement over recent flare-ups in Kapedo

Silale Member of County Assembly Nelson Lotela has presented himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation to record statement over the recent flare-ups in Kapedo, Baringo County.

This comes days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i said the government was pursuing certain individuals among them leaders who are believed to be sponsoring criminal activities in the volatile North Rift Region.

And one by one, the individuals are coming out to clear their names.

On Thursday, Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket was arrested and later released after being grilled by the police.

And now, Silale MCA Nelson Lotela has surrendered to the DCI in Nakuru to record statement over the growing insecurity in Kapedo, Turkana County.

Rift Valley regional commissioner George Natembeya said on Friday the incidents in Kapedo are choreographed.

Leadership of Kenya Union of Post Primary Teachers-KUPPET- in the region appealing to the government to allow non-local teachers to leave the volatile North Rift until it is safe.

The appeal comes after a Nginyang Girls teacher was shot in the chest with an arrow.

The turn of event has seen non-local teachers leave the area en masse.