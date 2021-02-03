Silento made his debut in 2015 with the hit “Watch me”

The DeKalb County Police Department, Georgia, has confirmed the arrest of Silento, real name Ricky Hawk, 23, for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks.

Rooks was found dead on January 21. The 34-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the face and leg.

Releasing a statement on their Twitter page, the Dekalb County Police Department said, “Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks’ death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder.” (SIC)

Silento’s management has yet to release a statement.

The Atlanta based rapper made his debut with the 2015 hit single “Watch me” which his single most-watched video on YouTube with 1.7B views.

