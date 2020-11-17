Silibwet Leons FC sign eight players ,ready for NSL debut

Newly promoted National Super league side Silibwet Leons FC have signed a total of eight players in readiness for the forthcoming 2020/21 season.

The club formed in 1980 gained automatic promotion to the second tier after finishing top of the Division One Zone B during the 2019/2020 season that was halted in March following the outbreak of Corona Virus .

The club which has featured in the Division 1 for twelve years has reinforced its squad with the target being to earn promotion to the Kenyan premier league for the first time of asking.

Team manager Eric Rono said the players signed are capable of steering the club to reach the target saying

‘’All the 30 years of our existence the only tier that we have featured for quite some time is the division one and in the last five years we have finished the season among the five top teams, additionally during the last four consecutive seasons we have produced the league’s top scorer ,and so looking at the impressive progression that we have had our main aim is getting promoted to the premier league’’, said Rono.

‘’I have confidence in players that we have signed and those at the club already as well as the technical staff, and with the support of the fans and the county government of Bomet we will achieve the target. The sky is the limit’’, Rono added.

Among the key signing made by the Bomet based side include Goalkeeper Joseph Ebenyo signed from Shabana Fc, Ivorian defender Enzo Lyabo from Migori Youth,and former Talanta Fc captain Michael Muya .

Other players who have joined by the club are: Ivorian midfielder Frank Ouya signed from Chemilil Sugar and Brian Ochieng recruited from Bungoma Super Stars .

The club has also reinforced its technical bench by bringing in former chemelil sugar head coach Charles Odero as the club’s technical director.The club management has also brought in Philemon Lagat and Atuti Geofrey as the club’s Physical trainer

Newly appointed head coach Patrick Amuoka will have at his disposal key players that were instrumental in the teams promotion including last season’s Division 1 top scorer Dennis cheruiyot who had a total of 16 goals as well as 2018 top marksman Simon Mbugua who rejoined the club after a season on loan with Administration Police FC,AP.

The community based club which plays its home matches at Silibwet Green Stadium is appealing to sponsors to come on board and galvanize their ambitions of reaching their target of Kenyan football.

‘’ We are currently sourcing for a sponsor following our promotion to the NSL which will require us to travel across the country to honor matches ,it’s a bit difficult if there’s no sponsor backing you,if we get additional help since this a team owned by the community it will be a great driver of our target as a team’’, Rono told KBC Digital sports

The club which drew against Sofapaka last week has a number of friendly matches lined up against,Tusker Fc Kericho Zoo ,AFC Leopards and Muhoroni Youth, in preparation for the 2020/21 season which is expected to kick off in earnest

SILIBWET FC NEW SIGNINGS

Goalkeepers: Joseph Ebenyo, Joseph Mwangi ,Defenders: Enzo Lyebo, Michael Muya, Joseph Orare, Midfielders:Frank Ouya, Mohammed Coulibaly, Abu Traore ,Brian Ochieng,Kevin Ndiwa,