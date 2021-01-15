Silibwet Leons FC handed bus by the Deputy President 

National Super league side Silibwet Leons FC, got a shot in the arm after Deputy President William Ruto handed them a bus in an exercise that took place in Bomet County on Friday morning.

“Good Morning to all our fans. Today the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya HE Dr William Samoei Ruto visited our stadium in Silibwet in accordance to his promise and delivered to us the SILIBWET FC TEAM BUS. As a club we would like to thank him for the good gesture and we will reciprocate his support by producing good results” the statement read on the team’s official Facebook page.

Deputy President William Ruto acknowledged the critical role sports play in the society, enhancing unity and cohesion amongst communities apart from providing youth with an employment creation avenue.

“We are reinforcing our assistance to sports across the country in appreciation that it unites us and offers a platform to our youth to exploit their talents. Together with partners, we will continue leveraging on it as an instrument that helps us celebrate our diversity for the prosperity of Kenya” he said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The elevation of the club to Kenya’s second tier football league signaled the end of a 12-year jinx of wanting to compete in the NSL.

When the leagues ended prematurely due to Covid-19 pandemic, Silibwet FC who at the mid-season sat at the summit of the FKF Division One Zone B earned an automatic promotion to NSL as per regulations governing Kenyan football.

At the end of the first round of fixtures, Silibwet topped the standings in the 16-team league with 26 points, one ahead of Soy United although the former had a game in hand, which they later won.

The team has been struggling without sponsor and has relied on the County Government of Bomet to cater for part of their expenses especially for the away games.

The team is currently lying 6th on the 20 team standings after playing 4 matches after having collected only 7 points.

Tell Us What You Think