Silver Bells Academy directors arrested for issuing fake KPSEA exams

Police have arrested two directors of Silver Bells Academy in Eldoret for allegedly administering fake Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) exams to 23 pupils.

Moiben Deputy County Commissioner Duncan Okwach said preliminary investigations revealed that the school is not registered with the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

Three-day KPSEA exams, serving as the final assessment for Grade 6 learners before they advance to Junior Secondary School (Grade 7), began on Monday.

The arrests followed a tip-off from a concerned parent who questioned the legitimacy of the exams.

Okwach revealed that police officers raided the school on Wednesday and confirmed that the pupils were indeed taking fake exams.

He, however, said authorities had escalated the matter to the Ministry of Education and KNEC for a suitable resolution for the affected candidates.