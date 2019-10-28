Silverstone aircraft tyre falls off, makes emergency landing

A Silverstone aircraft has been involved in yet another mishap after its rear right wheel came off moments after take-off from Lodwar airstrip in Turkana County.

The flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Eldoret on Monday morning.

“We would like to confirm that earlier today our flight Dash 8 – 300 from Lodwar to Nairobi experienced an incident during takeoff and as a result, lost the number 3 wheel assembly,” Silverstone Air Services management said in a statement.

The scared passengers escaped unhurt and were booked into another aircraft.

The management explained that in the interests of the safety of the passengers and the crew, the captain decided to divert to Eldoret International Airport where he landed safely.

“This was a precautionary action and the aircraft landed safely,” read the statement.

The management has assured that the airline has activated its contingency plans adding that the affected customers have since landed safely in Nairobi.

The incident comes two weeks after another aircraft belonging to the company a Fokker 50 5y-IZO, crash landed during take off at Wilson Airport with 55 persons on board. Two passengers were injured.

The Kenya civil aviation Authority has launched an audit inspection on Silverstone Air Services following a series of incidents involving the carrier.