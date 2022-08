New Kisii governor Simba Arati has pledged to deal firmly with graft that he says is a major hindrance to devolution not only in Kisii County but throughout the country. Arati while taking the oath of affirmation said his government will be universal for every citizen and that acts of nepotism and personal connections will not be condoned. Wycliffe Oketch with the details of Arati’s big day.

