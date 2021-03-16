Simba edge out Al Merreikh to qualify for quarters

Tanzania side Simba FC have qualified for the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League, after edging out Sudanese side Al Merreikh 3-0, at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Mozambique forward Luis Jose Miquissone put the Msimbazi giants ahead in the 18th minute after a neat set up the impressive Bernard Morrison.

Captain Mohamed Husseini made it 2-0 in the 39th minute after a brilliant overlap and pass from Bernard Morrison, to drive in a low hard shot past the goalkeeper.

Al Merreikh tried to search for a way back but it wasn’t to be as Kenyan international defender Joash Onyango, stood up rock solid to anything thrown at him. Unfortunately, he was to be replaced at the stroke of halftime for what seemed to be a hamstring.

Upon resumption, Chris Mugalu put the matter to rest as he expertly chested a cross ball before unleashing a ferocious shot to the bottom right corner to make it 3-0.

From there on wards, it was all about game management from the Tanzanian champions who threatened to make it a basketball score line.

