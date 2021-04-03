Simba qualify for quarter finals of CAF Champions League

Tanzanian giants Simba Soccer Club beat AS Vita Club from Democratic Republic of Congo 4-1, to qualify for the quarter finals of the CAF Champions League.

The East African powerhouse who needed a win to qualify, did so in emphatic style as they went on to top the group as Al Ahly drew Al- Merreikh of Sudan.

Danger man Luis Miquissone opened the scoring with a thunderous left shot in the 30th minute only for Zemanga Soze to equalize for Vita through a low drive that ricocheted off the bottom right post.

Zambian Cletus Chama, ensured that Simba went on the break on top as he cleverly disguised his shot past goalkeeper Simon Loti Omossola.

Vita who needed a win to have any hopes of qualification made 2 attacking substitution at the break and upped the pressure but Larry Bwalya, broke their hearts when he latched on a Bernard Morrison cut back to unleash an unstoppable shot to make it 3-1.

Man of the Match Chama made it 4-1 in the 86th minute to put the icing on the cake and ensure that Simba qualify with 13 points.

The match was shown live on KBC Channel 1.

