Simba’s squad revealed ahead of Elgon Cup return leg in Kampala

The national rugby 15’s team head coach Jerome Paarwater has named his 25 man squad ahead of the Elgon Cup return leg scheduled Saturday in Kampala Uganda.

Kenya won the first leg 27-25 and will be eyeing to complete a double against their rivals at KingsPark, Bweyogerere.

Kenya went into residential training after Sunday’s match and retreated to a two day camp in Kakamega before departing for Kampala on Wednesday.

Head coach Paarwater will miss Ernest Obat Kuke who has school commitments and in his position Hillary Mwanjilwa has been brought in.

Teddy Akala and Beldad Ogeta have also made the travelling squad.

Kenya Simba’s Squad

Ephraim Oduor (Kabras Sugar RFC), Edward Mwaura (Kabras Sugar RFC), Eugene Sifuna (Kabras Sugar RFC), Griffin Musila (KCB RC), Wilhite Mususi (KCB RC), Hillary Mwanjilwa (Kabras Sugar RFC), Ibrahim Ayoo (Menengai Oilers) , Hilary Odhiambo (Kabras Sugar RFC), Griffin Chao (Kabras Sugar RFC), George Nyambua (Kabras Sugar RFC), Jeanson Misoga (Kabras Sugar RFC), Elkeans Musonye (Menengai Oilers), Brian Wahinya (KCB RC), Samson Onsomu (Menengai Oilers), Barry Young (Kabras Sugar RFC), Beldad Ogeta (Menengai Oilers), Andycole Omolo (KCB RC), Walter Okoth (Kabras Sugar RFC), Paul Mutsami (Kenya Harrlequin), Jone Kubu (Kabras Sugar RFC), Emmanuel Silungi (KCB RC), Timothy Omela (Menengai Oilers), Alfred Orege (Kabras Sugar RFC), Teddy Akala(Kabras Sugar RFC), Tyson Maina (KCB RC).