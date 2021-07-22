Simeon Muket before IEBC panel for commissioner interviews

by Claire Wanja
Mr. Simeon P.P. Muket

Mr. Simeon P.P. Muket was Thursday the first candidate to take his seat before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Selection Panel for his oral interview.

Mr. Muket, a former Member of Transition Authority, has a background in Agriculture and has worked with communities in livestock development for over 25 years.

The oral interviews come to a close on Friday.

Other candidates scheduled for interviews are Mr. Timothy Ole Naeku and Ms. Zippy Nzisa Musyimi.

Timothy Tipila Ole Naeku
Timothy Tipila Ole Naeku

Mr. Naeku, who comes from Narok County, is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

The seven-member panelist is seeking to replace four IEBC commissioners who resigned from the commission.

There are 36 candidates who had been shortlisted for the three vacant positions in the commission last week former National Police Service Commissioner (NPSC) Abdalla Mohamed withdrew from the race a forged degree certificate.

Click here to see the SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR THE MEMBER OF THE IEBC

The panel’s chairperson Dr Elizabeth Muli said the process will run up to July 22nd.

  

Latest posts

Mutua: Restoring sanity in local entertainment industry comes with a price

Prudence Wanza

Kenya launches locally manufactured malaria rapid diagnostic test kits

Claire Wanja

National Land Commission commits to streamline land sector

Claire Wanja

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More