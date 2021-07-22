Simeon Muket before IEBC panel for commissioner interviews

Mr. Simeon P.P. Muket was Thursday the first candidate to take his seat before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Selection Panel for his oral interview.

Mr. Muket, a former Member of Transition Authority, has a background in Agriculture and has worked with communities in livestock development for over 25 years.

The oral interviews come to a close on Friday.

Other candidates scheduled for interviews are Mr. Timothy Ole Naeku and Ms. Zippy Nzisa Musyimi.

Mr. Naeku, who comes from Narok County, is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

The seven-member panelist is seeking to replace four IEBC commissioners who resigned from the commission.

There are 36 candidates who had been shortlisted for the three vacant positions in the commission last week former National Police Service Commissioner (NPSC) Abdalla Mohamed withdrew from the race a forged degree certificate.

Click here to see the SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR THE MEMBER OF THE IEBC

The panel’s chairperson Dr Elizabeth Muli said the process will run up to July 22nd.