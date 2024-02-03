Simiu and Anyango rule 3rd Sirikwa Classic cross-country

Athletics Kenya also used the event to select team kenay for Africa Cross Country Championships set for 25th of this month in Tunis Tunisia.

World 10,000m silver medalist Daniel Simiu and and African u 20 silver medalist Emmaculate Anyango are the winners of the 10km senior men and women races at the 3rd edition of the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Championships held today at Lobo Village in Eldoret .

Simiu who is also the world road running silver medalist shook off stiff competition to emerge victorious in 29.16 minutes followed by Ishmael Kipkurui in 29.20, while Weldon Kipkurui completed podium places 6 seconds later.



Anyango won the women’s race in 32.55 minutes ahead of Joyceline Jepkosgei and and Catherine Manang’oi in a time of 33.10 and 33.18 minutes respectively.

Mathew Kipkoech and Mercy Chepkemoi won the 8km under 20 men and 6km women respectively.

Kipkoech clocked 23.32 minutes while Chepkemoi won in 20.07 minutes.



This year’s edition attracted a total of 596 athletes from 15 different countries.

