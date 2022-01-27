Simiyu hopeful Shujaa would make past cup quarters in Seville

The national rugby 7s team head coach Innocent Simiyu believes Kenya can defy all odds to put up a great performance at the upcoming fourth leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series.

Shujaa takes on the Aussies at 4.49pm in their Pool “D” opening match before seeking revenge against Canada and Scotland on Saturday at 10.45am and 4.30pm respectively at Estadio la Cartuja.

Kenya kicked off the third leg of the 2021-2022 World Rugby Sevens Series on the wrong foot after losing their opening Group D matches against Canada (19-17) and Wales (19-14) on Friday.

The result left them with two points and a narrow chance of qualifying for the Main Cup quarterfinals, which did eventually happen despite their remarkable comeback win against the French.

The 13 man Shujaa squad to Spain which sees the return of Vincent Onyala who missed out on the opening two rounds in Dubai as he was engaged in test duty with the national fifteens team, the Simbas during their tour of South Africa in November last year will be seeking to put behind their past unimpressive woes.

Team captain Nelson Oyoo said the team was disappointed with previous performance in Malaga but said they have a chance to atone for their lethargic display in Seville starting Friday.

The Nakuru RFC winger said the team must improve their attack shape.

“We had possession but at times we took the wrong decisions, which blunted our attack and put us under pressure,” said Oyoo.