Thika Golf Club’s Simon Ngige, kept his rich vein of form going at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club, following up his impressive round one score of 3-under par, with a one-under par, 71 in round two, to take a five shot lead on a gross score of 4-under par, 140, heading into the penultimate round of the tournament.

The joint overnight leader started his round with a bogey on the par-4 first, before settling with back to back pars then recovering with a birdie on the fourth.

A further birdie on the par-5 seventh saw him card a turning score of one under par, 35. Ngige staggered through the back nine, hitting bogeys on the 11th, 14th and 18th coupled by birdies on the 13th, 15th and 16th, while holding par through the rest of the holes, to finish the round on 1-under par, 71.

The trio of Golf Park’s David Wakhu, Royal Golf Club’s Erick Ooko and Sigona Golf Club’s Mohit Mediratta, sit five shots behind Ngige after playing rounds of 1-over par, 4-over par and 3-over par respectively.

The round however belonged to Uganda’s Brian Toolit, who played a tournament leading score of 4-under par, 68.

The Jinja Golf Club professional, hit a total of five birdies and one eagle, but was hard done by three bogeys on the sixth, twelfth and sixteenth.

Despite his efforts Brian failed to make the CUT, which was set at 7 over par, having played an opening round of 12 over par, to take his gross score at 8 over par.

A total of 21 players, including one amateur, made the cut to play in the third and fourth rounds, including Dismas Indiza (+3), Rizwan Charania (+5) and amateur Daniel Nduva (+2)

Round three action tees off at 8:30 AM, with the professionals aiming for a stake of the KES. 1 Million prize kitty.

Safari Tour Calendar 2019/20

Event 1 Nyali Golf and Country Club 24th – 28th August 2019 (DONE)

Event 2 Uganda Open (Lake Victoria Serena) 10th – 14th September 2019 (DONE)

Event 3 Royal Nairobi Golf Club 12th – 16th October 2019

Event 4 Entebbe Open (Entebbe Golf Club) 30th Oct – 2nd Nov 2019

Event 5 Great Rift Valley Golf Club 23rd – 27th November 2019

Event 6 Muthaiga Golf Club 14th – 18th December 2019

Event 7 Thika Greens 4th – 8th January 2020

Event 8 Sigona Golf Club 25th – 29th January 2020

Event 9 Kitante Open (Uganda Golf Club) 12th – 15th February 2020

Event 10 Karen Country Club 22nd -26th February 2020

Event 11 Tanzania Open (Kiligolf) TBC

2020 Magical Kenya Open, Karen Country Club, 12th – 15th March 2020.

