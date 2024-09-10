Simon Ogari, former Bomachoge MP is dead

Former Bomachoge Member of Parliament Simon Ogari is dead.

Kisii leaders led by Senator Richard Onyonka and Nominated Senator Esther Okenyuri eulogised Ogari as a remarkable leaderwho served his constituents with dedication.

Senator Onyonka described the ex-Bomachoge MP as polite, kind and selfless man who was simple to a fault.

The Kisii Senator noted that the late, who they served together in the 10th and 11th Parliaments worked tirelessly to uplift the lives of his constituents, and his contributions to his community will never be forgotten.

“Besides being a good leader and colleague, he was my personal friend for many years. He was a good man whom I will personally miss in his death,” said Senator Onyonka.

“His legacy of dedicated service to the people of Bomachoge will remain a guiding example for all of us in leadership,” he added.