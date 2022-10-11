Singer Rex Orange County charged with sexual assault

The English pop musician has, however, denied the allegations.

Rex Orange County has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in London. The singer-songwriter, who was born Alexander James O’Connor, is accused of assaulting the woman six times between June 1 and 2.

The musician allegedly assaulted the woman twice in London’s West End, once in a taxi, and three times at his home in the Notting Hill neighbourhood.

Releasing a statement through his representatives, the singer said “Alex is shocked by the allegations which he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court. He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

According to various media outlets, Rex Orange County has a trial provisionally set to begin on Tuesday, January 3, 2023; it is expected to last three days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...