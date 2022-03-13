Singer Traci Braxton of ‘Family Values’ dies at 50

Toni Braxton announced the news in a post on social media.

Singer Traci Braxton, who appeared on the reality series Braxton Family Values with her sisters, including Grammy-winner Toni, died Saturday at 50, her family and the show’s network said.

A cause of death has not been released.

“She was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer,” Toni Braxton posted on Instagram . “We will miss her dearly.”

Braxton Family Values began in 2011 and Traci Braxton also appeared on Marriage Boot Camp with her husband, Kevin Surratt.

Traci Braxton released an album in 2014, “Crash & Burn,” and had a hit single, “Last Call.”