Sino-Africa ties across education, science and tech within framework of FOCAC – AU official

Cooperation with China in the areas of education, science, technology and innovation anchored through the broader framework the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), a senior African Union (AU) official has said.

The remark was made by Hambani Masheleni, the Acting Head of the Education Division in the Department of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation at the AU Commission.

“With regards to our cooperation with China and what we are doing in these areas (education, science and technology), of course there are many. We collaborate with China through a broader framework of the FOCAC that brings China into the rest of Africa together,” Masheleni said.

Masheleni made the remarks in a press conference on the sidelines of the opening session of the AU Executive Council on Wednesday, which brings together foreign ministers of African countries at the AU Headquarters in Ethiopia’ capital Addis Ababa for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-day meeting is being held under the theme of the year “Building resilience in nutrition on the African continent: Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development.”