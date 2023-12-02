Sino-Kenya ties: Hundreds turn up for inaugural Chinese Food Extravaganza in Nairobi

From the global trends, people are shifting towards the East. China has a lot of influence in very key developmental areas, such as artificial intelligence, education, medicine, etc. and you cannot afford to ignore China as a country - CLTAK

In yet another significant milestone in the cultural partnership between Kenya and China, hundreds of Kenyans on Saturday turned up to participate in the inaugural Chinese Food Extravaganza held in Nairobi.

The event, organized by the Chinese Language Teachers Association of Kenya (CLTAK) with assistance from the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, happening as the two countries celebrate 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nairobi and Beijing.

Some of the activities that took center stage in the extravaganza included Chinese music, games, competitions, trivia, and cultural presentations such as martial arts, and lion dance, among others. The highlight of the day, however, was the sampling of Chinese cuisine that featured foods from different regions of China.

“This event serves as a platform to showcase the rich tapestry of Chinese cuisine, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of Chinese culinary heritage within Kenya’s diverse cultural landscape,” said Nicole Shitolwa, the organizer and vice chairperson of the Chinese Language Teachers Association of Kenya (CLTAK).

The high number of those who turned up for the event according to the organizers demonstrates the growing interest in Chinese themes and a monumental increase in the number of Chinese learners in Kenya over the last few years.

“It’s interesting because initially, we had planned to have only 150 people, but the interest of the public has been so high as you can see. People are interested in learning Chinese culture,”

“There has been growth in the interest in the Chinese culture compared to when I started studying the Chinese language. I see children taking an interest in learning martial arts and Chinese Kung Fu. This shows a shift towards Chinese culture. And this is in its entirety; food, traditions, medicine, books, literature, there is interest all over,” she said

Dennis Ombachi, popular as the roaming chef, was also in attendance and he described the extravaganza as a “good experience”.

“It’s been a good turnout, especially for the kids. Seeing the kids enjoying and interacting with different cultures is refreshing for me,” said Ombachi.

Ombachi, now a food ambassador, lauded the decision to hold the event noting that food is one of the most important aspects of culture.

“I believe every other culture is unique. That’s the beauty of food. Food brings out the culture in different people and food brings people together. Chinese cuisine is as diverse as their culture. In the same way, the Chinese people have a rich history so does their food,”

“If there is one thing that brings people together, it’s food. We might come from different backgrounds, speak different languages, and have different opinions about life and politics, but once we sit down together at a table and food from different cultures is presented to us, we stay united…. That’s why I concentrate on food diplomacy now,” he said

Over 1500 students have studied the Chinese language in China and Kenya with some going as high as a Ph.D. level in Chinese language. The association says its biggest objective is to foster the learning of the Chinese language and culture by motivating learners in Kenya to learn the language, encouraging cultural exchanges, and enhancing collaborations.

CLTAK is a group with over 200 Kenyan teachers of the Chinese language hailing from different Universities, colleges, High schools, and Primary schools.

“Our mission is to sensitize the general public on the importance of learning Chinese language and culture,” she said noting that much as it is a cultural celebration, the event is significant in strengthening the bonds between Kenyan and Chinese communities.

Shitolwa said Chinese language and culture are currently being taught in schools in Nairobi and its environs and the association intends to extend this, alongside more sensitization programs across different counties. She said this will ensure more Kenyans have the opportunity to interact with and sample Chinese culture.

Through these activities, the association hopes the Kenyan community will gain a better understanding of the Chinese people and their culture especially as China continues to strengthen economic and political cooperation with Kenya.

“From the global trends, people are shifting towards the East. China has a lot of influence in very key developmental areas, such as artificial intelligence, education, medicine, etc. and you cannot afford to ignore China as a country,” said Shitolwa.