Sir David Amess killing was terrorist incident, Police say

The killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess is being treated as a terrorist incident by police.

Sir David was stabbed multiple times at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police said there was potential link to Islamist extremism.

A 25-year-old British man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and police said they were not seeking anyone else over the death.

As part of the investigation, officers are carrying out searches at two addresses in the London area, the Met said.

The force believes the man acted alone but inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are continuing.

The man is in custody in Essex, police added.

Government sources have told the BBC he is a British national who, from initial inquiries, appears to be of Somali heritage.

Sir David, 69, who represented Southend West, was holding a constituency surgery – where voters can meet their MP and discuss concerns – at Belfairs Methodist Church on Friday when he was attacked.

Essex Police chief constable BJ Harrington said Sir David was “simply dispensing his duties when his life was horrifically cut short”.

The Met said its counter-terrorism officers were working with Essex Police and the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit.

“The fatal stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea has tonight been declared as a terrorist incident, with the investigation being led by Counter Terrorism Policing,” the force said.

“The early investigation has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.”

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident, or those who have footage from CCTV, dash cams or video doorbell, to contact them.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Priti Patel has asked all police forces to review security arrangements for MPs “with immediate effect”.

Ms Patel said the killing “represents a senseless attack on democracy itself”, adding that “questions are rightly being asked about the safety of our country’s elected representatives”.

Sir David had been an MP since 1983 and was married with five children. He is the second serving MP to be killed in the past five years, following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described him as “one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics”.