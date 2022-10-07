Sirisia MP John Waluke surrenders to Police after losing appeal

Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke has surrendered to police following a High court ruling that upheld his 67-year jail sentence over fraud.

The MP presented himself at the Milimani Law Courts on Friday where he was detained at the basement cells awaiting transfer to prison.

Waluke had sought an appeal after the Magistrate’s court found him guilty in Ksh297M maize scandal at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), arguing that the court had erred in the judgement.

The MP was sentenced to jail on 22nd June, 2022 alongside Grace Wakhungu who was sentenced to 69 years behind bars. The two were later released on Ksh 10M and Ksh 20M cash bail respectively after spending three months in jail.

High Court judge Esther Maina in upholding a Magistrates ruling said that the charges against them were proved beyond reasonable doubt.

The court also found that the evidence submitted before the magistrates court was factual and the appellants had fraudulently received money.

The two have an option to pay a a fine of Ksh2 Billion. They also have 14 days to lodge an appeal at the Appellate Court

