Sirisia MP Walukhe found guilty of fraud, risks losing seat

Sirisia MP John Walukhe risks losing his Parliamentary seat after a Nairobi Court found him guilty of fraud in a Ksh297 million maize scandal.

Walukhe will now be sentenced on Thursday this week. The trial Magistrate Elizabeth Juma ordered that the MP be remanded at the Kileleshwa Police Station awaiting his sentencing.

In her ruling on Monday, the magistrate said the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the legislator was guilty of fraud whereby the MP acquired money by false pretences.

During the ruling, the magistrate, however, acquitted of him on two counts of uttering a false document.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The former Environment Cabinet Secretary Judy Wakhungu’s mother, Grace Wakhungu was also found guilty of fraud in the maize scandal case.

The MP had in 2018 been charged with three counts of fraudulent acquisition of public properties and forgery.

The prosecution told the court on February 24, 2009 that Waluke, who was the director of Erad Supplies and General Contracts Limited, knowingly presented a false invoice for Ksh114.6 million.

Waluke and Mrs Wakhungu were also accused of forging documents to show that they stored maize in a South African warehouse as part of a scheme to justify a Ksh500 million claim from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

The incident occurred in 2004 when NCPB floated a tender for the provision of 180,000 tonnes of white maize.

The two business partners, who are directors of Erad Supplies & General Contractors Ltd, were contracted to supply 40,000 metric tonnes at 22,900 shillings per tonne.

However, no maize was delivered after a disagreement ensued between NCPB and the company.

Gospel artist Muigai wa’ Njoroge

Elsewhere, Popular Gospel artist Muigai wa’ Njoroge has been summoned by the National Cohesion and integration commission to appear before them on Friday to explain a song released last week dubbed “Ino Migunda”, which translates to these lands.

According to his lawyer, the artist has not been arrested but will honour the summon.

It is alleged that the song is said to incite Kenyans on government action by evicting residents occupying government land meant for the sewage system in Nairobi County.

The song talks about the forceful evictions and demolitions that happened in Kariobangi and Ruai which were initiated by the government