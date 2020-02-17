Sitting volleyball team to take part in Paralympic qualifiers in USA

Kenya sitting volleyball federation Chairman Polycarp Mboya has confirmed that the men’s national team will take part in the Paralympic qualifiers that will be held in Oklahoma, USA from 16th to 21st next month.

The federation will not hold national trials to select the squad but will rather retain the team that took part in World Cup qualifiers last year in Rwanda.

The Kenya sitting volleyball men’s team will be seeking to clinch a sole ticket to represent Africa in this year’s Paralympic Games that will be held in Tokyo Japan.

The team is set to report to a residential camp in the next two weeks at Kasarani before travelling to USA for Tokyo Paralympic Games Qualifiers.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Mboya has said that the federation will not hold national trials due to lack of enough financial support.

Meanwhile, Kenya wheelchair basketball teams for both men and women will report to a residential training camp at Nyayo stadium starting this Wednesday in preparation for Paralympic qualifiers that will be held in South Africa.

The qualifiers will be held starting 29th of this month to 8th next month.