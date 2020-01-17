Six aliens arrested in Mwingi amid heightened security

Security officers in Mwingi have arrested four Somali nationals who were on transit to Nairobi from Daadab in Garissa County.

Mwingi Central Sub County Police Commander, Peter Mutuma, identified the four aliens as 68-yer old Mohamed Ali Bare, Deck Mohamed, 26 , Hibo Salat Abdirahman, 19 and Ayanle Abdikadir Hussein, 24.

They were arrested when a multi-agency team operating along the Mwingi-Garissa highway intercepted a Daadab-Garissa-Nairobi bound bus that was ferrying them, at a road block.

The bus driver and his conductor were also arrested. The six suspects were held at Mwingi police station before being arraigned in court Friday.

Following the recent Al-Shabaab attacks in the country, security officers have beefed up security and increased police patrols and operations in affected areas.