Six arrested as encroachers resist vacating KBC land

Six people were arrested following clashes with police after they resisted orders to vacate land belonging to Kenya Broadcasting Corporation along Kangundo road in Machakos County.

The six are members of Komarock Housing Society which is claiming to own the land.

The menace of land grabbing in the country has not spared the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation either.

It’s land at the Komarock station was Thursday the battlefield between police and members of the Komarock Housing Society after the latter resisted orders to vacate.

Police had to lob teargas at the protesters to disperse them from the land. The society claims to have acquired the land in 1981 and had subsequently sub-divided it and sold it to its members.

But government spokesman Cyrus Oguna had warned Kenyans against purchasing the land, saying the property belonged to the State.

He has accused Komarock Housing Society of having acquired the property fraudulently.

In a related development, the Principal Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology Eric Kiraithe has ordered encroachers on another piece of land belonging to KBC in Mombasa to immediately vacate.

The 23-acre piece of land known as VoK has seen a protracted struggle between the corporation and land grabbers over the years.

It took the efforts by the ICT Principal Administrative Secretary Kiraithe and the Coast Regional Commander John Elungata to set the record straight.

They also directed the National Environment Management Authority to remove the illegal dumpsite on the land terming it both a health and environmental hazard.