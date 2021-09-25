Six capital offenders escape Nanyuki GK Prison

Police in Nanyuki have launched a manhunt for 15 inmates who escaped from Nanyuki GK Prison at around 2 am Saturday morning.

Police managed to re-arrest eight of the convicts leaving six still at large.

Confirming the incident, CCIO Laikipia County Onesmus Towett said that the police on patrol heard gunshots coming from the prison and raised an alarm.

A backup team was then sent to access the situation which led to the arrest of the eight.

Towett said that the rest who escaped and are still at large are still being pursued by Nanyuki Police.

The police force is calling upon anyone with information or anybody who sees someone strange to report to the nearest police station.

The six still at large include Mareri Tetkor (Sipili, Rumuruti), Nangoye Lenawaso, (Wamba, Samburu) Lereiyo Lekiare (Wamba, Samburu) who were incursurated for murder while Francis Kamau, (Majengo, Nanyuki) Patrick Fundi (Wamba, Samburu) and James Sike (Thome, Laikipia West) were in for robbery with violence.