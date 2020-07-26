Six people cheated death after a police vehicle they were travelling was swept away Saturday evening in Baringo following heavy rains currently being experienced in the area.

The incident near Marigat Town involved a police double cab attached to Sabatia Sub-county commander in Vihiga.

It is reported that the driver had offered some locals a lift when the incident happened.

The vehicle was pulled out by a construction company mandated to construct a bridge.

Baringo has been reporting heavy rains for the last two days which has seen River Tangulbei break its banks sweeping away bridges in Marigat and Churo areas cut off mobility for locals in nearby centers.

Area MCA Shadrack Mailuk has called upon the government to provide tents for displaced persons, and the repair of bridges for the movement of goods.