Six die in Nakuru after consuming illicit liquor

At least six people have died at Jawatho, Njoro, Nakuru County after drinking illicit liquor.

Confirming the incident, Njoro Sub-County Police Commander Jonathan Kisaka said the deceased who are all men hailed from Jawatho village.

“Five people died while receiving treatment and one was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital,” he said.

Mr Kisaka indicated that four others were receiving medical attention at the Njoro Sub-County Hospital.

In August, more than 30 people were hospitalized at the Level 5 Teaching and Referral facility and Bahati Sub-County Hospital with 10, among them a pregnant woman, succumbing after taking the poisonous drink at Hodi Hodi village within Kiamaina ward.

Mr Kisaka said the victims were taken to the Njoro Sub-County health facility by relatives, police and members of the public shortly after 6 pm on Saturday afternoon.

While stating that investigations into the incident and a manhunt for the suspected peddler of the killer brew had kicked off the Police chief indicated that though all those admitted had not lost their sight loss, they were drowsy and unable to talk.

“The victims confirmed that they had been drinking liquor locally known as ‘machwara’ before falling sick. Drugs and illicit brews threaten the future of the youth in Kenya. I urge political and religious leaders to support Government efforts against the two problems.

We have been sensitizing the people on the need to be very vigilant because we suspected that lethal illicit brews from other counties were going to find their way to Nakuru,” said Mr Kisaka

He called on locals to cooperate with the police in the fight against illicit brews, adding that he had led officers from various investigative agencies in visiting the village.

The Sub-County Police commander said detectives were awaiting a conclusive report after post mortem on the deceased adding that security personnel were pursuing useful leads.

Harriet Ayuma said she had last seen her brother Job Amati on Saturday morning when he was heading to a construction where he worked as a casual labourer.

“He was in good spirits, hence I was surprised to receive a call to the effect that he had walked into the sub-county hospital complaining of stomach pains. I later learnt after being paid Shs 600 at the construction site he had walked into an illicit brew den. He succumbed on Sunday morning,” added Ayuma.

Ernest Mwangi who complained of a blurred vision and stomach pain after consuming the liquor said the substance is usually brought into the village by ‘big merchants’ using Probox vehicles before it is mixed with water by ‘village peddlers’ for sale to locals.