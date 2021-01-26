Six die of Covid-19 as 141 test positive

Kenya on Tuesday recorded a spike in Covid-19 cases after 141 people contracted the virus out of a sample size of 3,571 tested in the last 24 hours.

The results bring the confirmed cases to 100,193 since March 15, 2020 when the first case was reported in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said six patients had died pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,750.

1,162,491 cumulative tests have been conducted so far.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In terms of distribution, Kagwe said 81 of the cases were males and 60 females, the youngest being a one-year-old child while the oldest is 87.

“From the cases, 121 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners. 81 are females while 60 are females” Kagwe said.

Nairobi accounts for 87 cases, Kilifi 8, Kwale 7, Taita Taveta 6, Siaya 5, Nyeri 4, Uasin Gishu 3, Kericho 3, Mombasa 3, Nakuru 3, Garissa 2, Turkana 2, Kiambu 2, Kisumu 2, Machakos 1, Makueni 1, Murang’a 1 and Bungoma 1.

207 patients have recovered from the disease. 192 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 15 are from our various facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 83,625.

500 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,340 are on home-based care.

“25 patients are in the intensive care unit, 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 10 on supplemental oxygen. 1 patient is under observation” added the CS in a statement.

Another 17 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 10 of them in the general wards and seven in the high dependency unit.