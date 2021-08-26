Six die, several injured after grisly road accident in Nakuru

Six people have died following in a grisly road accident at Greensteads area in Mbaruk along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

The accident was a head-on collision involving a Matatu belonging to North Rift Shuttle and a lorry that was heading towards Nairobi direction Wednesday evening.

Confirming the incident, Nakuru East Sub County Police Commander Elena Kabukuru said that accident involved a fourteen seater Matatu and a lorry at around 6:45pm.

“Five people including the driver of the Matatu died on the spot while another died while receiving treatment at Nakuru Level Five Hospital. Two others are receiving treatment,” said Kabukuru.

The police boss explained that the Matatu belonging to North Rift sacco was heading towards Nakuru Town while the lorry was heading towards Nairobi when they collided head on.

“The driver of the Matatu is among those who died on the spot while the lorry driver is among those receiving treatment at the hospital. Bodies have been taken to Nakuru Municipal morgue,” said Kabukuru.

Nakuru County Police Commander Beatrice Kiraguri explained that preliminary investigations indicated that the lorry was overtaking another vehicle when the accident occurred.

“The lorry had swerved off its lane and crashed into the Matatu ripping off almost the entire right hand side. We suspect the lorry driver was overtaking another vehicle and underestimated the distance and speed of the matatu,” said Kiraguri.