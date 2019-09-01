Six feared dead in Hell’s Gate tragedy

Written By: Eric Beigon
At least six people are feared dead after they were reportedly swept away by floods at Hell’s Gate in Naivasha. 

Among the six who are missing, five were tourists while one was their tour guide.

One of the survivors is said to have alerted officers from Kenya Wildlife Service manning the park of the tragedy soon after managing to escape from the raging floods.

Sources indicate that the victims were local tourists who were on a tour.

More to follow……..

