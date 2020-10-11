Six feared dead in Lake Victoria boat accident

Six people are feared dead and seven others nursing injuries after the boat they were travelling in capsized in Lake Victoria, Budalangi Constituency.

A multi-agency team comprising officers from the Kenya Navy and Kenya Coast Guard in partnership with local divers combing the dark waters amid fears the six could have perished.

According to Bunyala OCPD Jefferson Nyakundi the 13 were on their way from Sigulu Island in Uganda to Sisenye beach in Kenya when the boat capsized.

Seven of the passengers were rescued and rushed to Port Victoria Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Nyakundi called on fishermen to be more vigilant and observe marine guidelines to ensure safe sailing.

Rescue efforts are ongoing with hopes of finding the six alive fast dwindling.

Meanwhile, three people have lost their lives in a road accident in Kirachene along the Meru – Nanyuki highway involving a seven seater public service vehicle and a lorry.

The lorry belonged to a company that was renovating the road.

The lorry which was ferrying ballast is reported to have hit the seven seater PSV from behind making it lose control and roll severally.

The driver and two other passengers in the seven seater matatu belonging to Kibantu Sacco died on the spot while 4 others were rushed to Kiirua Mission hospital for treatment.

The driver of the lorry fled the scene and is currently being sought by police.