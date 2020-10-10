Government to boost rising usage of internet in Kenya 

The Government is seeking more ways of ensuring inclusivity in the access to internet connectivity around the country, more so in the underserved areas, to boost the rising demand for internet services.

Joe Mucheru the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs says one of the main lessons from the Covid-19 epidemic is that technology is a critical enabler of societal resilience.

“The number of internet users in Kenya rose by 3.2 million people last year to 22.86 million by January 2020, but we aim to facilitate connect in remote areas to boost these numbers,” he said.

Speaking during the 18th graduation at Mount Kenya University (MKU) ceremony held over the weekend, Mucheru said President Uhuru Kenyatta virtually tested the Loon internet balloons which came as a follow-up to Telkom Kenya’s partnership with Google parent firm Alphabet.

“This is a globally acknowledged milestone since the Loon balloons are a critical option for internet connectivity to thousands of people across the world who are disadvantaged in easy access to internet,” the CS said.

“Kenyans should take full advantage of this new internet connectivity especially in areas that were previously not connected, in order to spur the nation’s socio-economic agenda,” he added.

In speech read online by Jerome Ochieng, the ICT ministry’s Principal Secretary, the CS noted that MKU has gone almost fully digital in teaching, conducting examinations, research, and community outreach and in all the University businesses including the hosting of the virtual graduation ceremony.

In partnership with German – based partners and other local stakeholders, and under the coordination of the Kenya National Commission for UNESCO, MKU has also institutionalised a youth empowerment programme referred to as the Student Training for Entrepreneurial Promotion (STEP).

This programme was being offered online at the height of the Covid-19 crisis to 130 youths in Nairobi and Kajiado counties.

“I encourage you to reach out to more youth in more counties especially among the vulnerable communities and low-income areas,” he said, and called for collaboration between MKU and his ministry to develop viable strategies of engaging more young people in this and similar activities.

In addition to embracing partnerships with Microsoft, Safaricom and Telkom in the teaching, research and community outreach, the university has also integrated the Television (TV) technology in the service delivery.

This has been made possible by the television station TV47 which has partnered with MKU in this success story.

The CS said the government appreciated the enhanced role of the media in the education sector during the coronavirus pandemic. “We have witnessed the support provided by the various broadcasting houses in Kenya in offering very rich school or educational content to learners which has kept them busy at home during the lengthy Covid-19 break,” he added.

MKU founder and Chairman of the institution’s Board of Directors, Dr Simon Gicharu, called on institutions of higher learning to embrace virtual graduation ceremonies as they save resources and time as well as minimising congestion and confusion during the fetes.

Supporting the reopening of schools by the government, Gicharu castigated Kenyans for their double standards. “We demanded that schools be opened. When this is effected, they (parents) don’t want it,” he said.

“We ought to support this move, it’s good because we want to unlock the learning process,” said the MKU founder.

He said Covid-19 should not derail but hastened to add that the lives of our kids is of out most importance.